Fitch: Telefonica Chile's Reorganization Plan - No Rating Impact

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that the reorganization of the Telefonica Chile Group will have no credit impact for the current creditors of Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A. (TMCH) and Telefonica Chile S.A. (TCH), as the credit profiles of the group will remain largely unchanged. TMCH announced its board of directors' approval on the group reorganization plan on March 6, 2017, which will result in a merger between th