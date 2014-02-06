BRIEF-Altice aiming to generate several billion dollars in advertising revenues
* CEO Michel Combes says Altice is aiming to generate several billion dollars in advertising revenues within a few years time
FRANKFURT Feb 6 Sky Deutschland AG : * Shares of Sky Deutschland open 2 percent higher after posting 2013
operating profit
* CEO Michel Combes says Altice is aiming to generate several billion dollars in advertising revenues within a few years time
* Global release Nyjah Huston to Q2 2017 - expire of agreement with Christiano Ronaldo
GENEVA, March 21 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he was looking forward to meeting Volkswagen boss Matthias Mueller to discuss a possible tie-up between the two carmakers but added he hadn't seen his counterpart in six to seven months.