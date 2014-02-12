Bear shot dead at German zoo after escaping from cage
BERLIN, March 11 A brown bear broke out of its cage at a zoo in northern Germany on Saturday and was shot dead by a zoo keeper after shocked visitors were led to safety, police said.
FRANKFURT Feb 12 German federal cartel office: * Says clears Sky deutschland's purchase of a minority stake in sport1
purchase of a minority stake in sport1
BERLIN, March 11 A brown bear broke out of its cage at a zoo in northern Germany on Saturday and was shot dead by a zoo keeper after shocked visitors were led to safety, police said.
ESSEN, Germany, March 11 German police sealed off and closed a shopping mall in the heart of the western city of Essen on Saturday after the security services warned of a possible terrorist attack.
* Poland's largest software firm Asseco Poland sells 51 percent of shares in Russian subsidiary R-Style Softlab JSC to three individuals for total of 71 million zlotys ($17.5 million)