FRANKFURT Feb 10 German pay-TV
broadcaster Sky Deutschland said it raised 155.8
million euros ($207.3 million) in a capital increase, the first
step in a programme aimed at generating 300 million euros this
year.
The company said late on Thursday it placed about 70.8
million new shares at 2.20 euros each, about half of which were
taken up by shareholder News Corp, keeping the stake of
Rupert Murdoch's media company stable at 49.9 percent.
Sky Deutschland announced plans last week to raise 300
million euros this year to fund more high definition (HD)
channels and new features such as remote recording and
two-terabyte hard disks for its Sky+ DVR offering.
It said the remaining 144.2 million euros to be raised this
year would be achieved via a rights offering, another private
placement, a shareholder loan or a convertible bond offering by
the end of September.
Sky Deutschland has been posting losses but expects to break
even in 2013 after posting a core operating loss of 155 million
euros in 2011 as it wins more subscribers and does a better job
of holding on to existing customers.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)