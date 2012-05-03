FRANKFURT May 3 German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland said it struck a long-term cooperation deal with cable companies Unitymedia and Kabel BW to expand its high definition (HD) television offering from June.

As part of the deal, customers of Liberty Global's Unitymedia and Kabel BW will be able to receive more Sky HD channels, including its new HBO channel Sky Atlantic HD, Sky said on Thursday.

It said additional joint marketing campaigns are planned. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)