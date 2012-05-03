BRIEF-Hi-Crush Partners announces pricing of primary offering of common units
* Hi-Crush Partners Lp announces pricing of primary offering of common units
FRANKFURT May 3 German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland said it struck a long-term cooperation deal with cable companies Unitymedia and Kabel BW to expand its high definition (HD) television offering from June.
As part of the deal, customers of Liberty Global's Unitymedia and Kabel BW will be able to receive more Sky HD channels, including its new HBO channel Sky Atlantic HD, Sky said on Thursday.
It said additional joint marketing campaigns are planned. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Hi-Crush Partners Lp announces pricing of primary offering of common units
* Watsco announces pricing of secondary offering of its common stock
* Invista to explore strategic alternatives for its apparel & advanced textiles business