FRANKFURT May 15 Sky Deutschland
said on Tuesday it may book positive core operating profit in
the second and third quarter as big sports events such as the
Olympics and Euro 2012 this summer fuel revenues.
"I don't want to give away too much but due to the busy
sport summer there is a good chance we may be EBITDA positive in
the second and third quarter," Chief Financial Officer Steve
Tomsic told a conference call.
Sky Deutschland has high expectation of the summer with big
sport event such as the Euro 2012 soccer championship as well as
the Olympic games in London on the agenda.
Tomsic added that Sky Deutschland's earnings before
interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) will go back into
negative territory in the fourth quarter after a third quarter
with hardly any big soccer events.
