LONDON Oct 20 British pay-TV group BSkyB
said on Monday it would own at least 69 percent of Sky
Deutschland once the takeover period closes, after
more minority investors than expected signed up for the offer.
Britain's dominant pay-TV provider agreed in June to pay $9
billion for Rupert Murdoch's 57-percent stake in Sky Deutschland
and all of Sky Italia to create a media company with 20 million
customers.
Under stock market rules, BSkyB extended its 6.75 euros per
share offer for the German business to other shareholders. But
the bid was pitched at a small premium to Sky Deutschland's
price before the deal and the British company had said it was
happy to only take the 57-percent stake.
The group said on Monday, however, that the combination of
the acceptances received during the initial acceptance period
and the Murdoch 21st Century Fox stake would result in
it acquiring a minimum of 69 percent. A further acceptance
period will run until Nov. 3.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely)