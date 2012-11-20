FRANKFURT Nov 20 German financial authorities
cleared the way for Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. to own
a majority in German pay-TV company Sky Deutschland.
Sky Deutschland said on Tuesday it could still carry forward
its losses if its shareholder structure changed, citing German
financial authorities.
In Germany, 60 percent of taxable income is allowed to be
offset against tax losses carried forward, which could result in
a company not paying any corporate tax at all.
It was unclear, however, whether this would still be allowed
if the ownership of the company would change. For that reason,
News Corp has held its stake in Sky Deutschland at 49.9 percent,
according to the company's annual report.
As of Sept. 30, Sky Deutschland had 2.3 billion euros in
losses carried forward.
Sky Deutschland has made a profit in only one year since it
was founded in the early 1990s, while News Corp has invested
about 1 billion euros in the business.