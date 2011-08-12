Aug 12 FRANKFURT Aug 12 German pay-TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland SKYDn.DE narrowed its core loss in the second quarter, beating estimates, and said it will report a loss for the full year as well.

Sky Deutschland's loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was 23.4 million euros ($32.96 million), better than the average analyst estimate of 33.3 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Quarterly sales were 276.7 million euros, the company said on Friday, in line with the average poll forecast.

Net loss was 53.6 million, narrowed from 81.9 million euros a year earlier.

Sky Deutschland, formerly known as Premiere, in which News Corp holds a 49.9 percent stake, expects its full year core loss to be between 145 million euros and 175 million euros.

It also anticipates that "the positive operational and financial trends seen so far in 2011" will accelerate next year.

(Reporting by Nicola Leske)

($1=.7099 Euro) ((nicola.leske@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1214; Reuters Messaging: nicola.leske.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)