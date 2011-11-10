FRANKFURT Nov 10 German pay-TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland SKYDn.DE won more customers than expected and narrowed its losses in the third quarter as it crept toward its target of about three million subscribers.

It added 98,000 new customers in the third quarter, beating the 81,600 average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts and affirmed that it aims to add a total 300,000 new subscribers this year.

Sky Deutschland's third-quarter loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 18.6 million euros ($25.3 million), better than consensus for a loss of 24 million euros and improved from a year-earlier loss of 54.9 million.

The company, based in the Munich suburb of Unterfoehring, still expects to post a full-year core loss of between 145 million and 175 million euros and sees the positive trends seen so far this year continuing in 2012. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)