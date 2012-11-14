FRANKFURT Nov 14 German pay TV firm Sky
Deutschland swung to an operating profit as it added
80,000 new subscribers in the third quarter, attracted by a busy
sports summer which included the Olympic Games and Euro 2012
soccer finals.
The company reported a third-quarter operating profit
(EBITDA) of 18.6 million euros ($23.64 million) from an
operating loss of 18.6 million a year ago.
That was ahead of average expectations of an 8.67 million
euro profit in a Reuters poll.
Sky Deutschland, which has Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
as its main shareholder, had been expected to add
85,400 new subscribers in the quarter.
The company stuck to its outlook that its 2012 EBITDA would
be significantly better than last year and that its 2013 EBITDA
would be positive.