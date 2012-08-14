(Corrects figure in second paragraph to show operating loss a year ago was 23.4 million euros, not 40.6 million euros)

FRANKFURT Aug 14 German pay TV firm Sky Deutschland's second-quarter operating profit beat market expectations on Tuesday as the company rides the wave of one of the busiest sports summers in recent years.

The company swung to an operating profit (EBITDA) of 23 million euros ($28.4 million) from an operating loss of 23.4 million a year ago, fuelled by extra subscribers on the back of events like the Olympic Games and Euro 2012 soccer finals.

Analysts in a Reuters poll on average had anticipated a 10 million euro profit.

Sky Deutschland, which has Rupert Murdoch's News Corp as its main shareholder, added 47,100 subscribers in the second quarter, more than the 38,600 forecast by analysts.

($1 = 0.8096 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)