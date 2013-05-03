Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT May 3 German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland stuck to its full-year outlook on Friday after swinging to an operating profit in the first quarter.
The company said it expected 2013 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be positive, and to grow strongly thereafter.
First-quarter EBITDA came to 5.8 million euros ($7.6 million), compared with a year-earlier loss of 40.6 million.
It added 42,100 customers to 3.4 million during the quarter.
($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)