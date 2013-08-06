BRIEF-Bowmore signs purchase agreement to acquire Brunswick belt property in New Brunswick
* Bowmore signs a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the Brunswick belt property in New Brunswick, Canada
FRANKFURT Aug 6 German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland added more subscribers than expected during the second quarter, helped by what it said was its most successful soccer season ever, boosting viewer numbers.
The company, which is majority owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, said on Tuesday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 60 percent to 36.8 million euros ($48.7 million).
That surpassed average expectations of 33.4 million euros in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates ranging from 25.6 million to 37.3 million.
Sky Deutschland added 47,900 customers to 3.45 million during the quarter, beating even the most optimistic expectation of 44,000 in the poll.
The media group still expects to end the current year with a positive EBITDA, which it said would continue to grow strongly in the next year.
* Bowmore signs a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the Brunswick belt property in New Brunswick, Canada
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $1.41 billion.
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices