FRANKFURT, Feb 2 German pay-TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland is bullish about the next two years and expects to break even in 2013, after it won more new subscribers and did a better job of holding on to old customers in 2011.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will improve significantly from a 2011 loss of 155 million euros ($205 million) this year and will reach positive territory in 2013, Sky Deutschland said on Thursday.

Sky Deutschland also announced plans to raise 300 million euros this year, as expected, to fund more high definition (HD) channels and new features such as remote recording and two-terabyte hard disks for its Sky+ DVR offering.

It said its options included a rights offering, a private placement and a shareholder loan, backed by News Corp, which owns 49.9 percent of the company. Terms and size of the measures will be decided in due course, it said.

"News around funding secures Sky Deutschland's position for the medium term and should provide relief for investors who have sat on the sidelines," Nomura analysts said.

Shares of Sky Deutschland, which lost more than a third of their value over the past year, were up 9.3 percent at 2.07 euros at 0905 GMT, well outperforming the German midcap index , up 0.28 percent.

Sky Deutschland, formerly known as Premiere, has struggled to find growth in a country where people are reluctant to pay extra for television amid a large choice of free channels.

But under Chief Executive Brian Sullivan, Sky Deutschland has slowly improved, helped by live premier league soccer, movies, documentaries and pornography.

Sky Deutschland added a net 155,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter, bringing the total to just over 3 million.

It also managed to lower its average monthly rate of customer losses -- also known as churn rate -- to 11.0 percent in 2011 from 16.2 percent in 2010. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)