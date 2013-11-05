PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 7
* Q3 EBITDA 29.2 mln euros vs 24.2 mln expected
* Sticks to 2013 outlook for positive EBITDA
* Shares indicated 4 pct higher
FRANKFURT, Nov 5 Sky Deutschland's quarterly core profit beat expectations as the German pay-TV operator sold more products beyond its live soccer coverage, offsetting lower-than-expected new subscription numbers.
Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 57 percent to 29.2 million euros ($39.45 million), beating even the most optimistic estimate of 28.3 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The company, which is majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch's entertainment company 21st Century Fox, said on Tuesday it signed up 76,000 new subscribers during the quarter, a key measure for investors to estimate when the broadcaster will make a net profit.
That was below average expectations of 81,500 in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates of four analysts ranging from 80,000-85,000.
Sky said its subscribers turned to its new services such as its Sky HD Fan Zone service and increasingly were watching shows on mobile devices, fuelling its subscription revenue which rose to 356.8 million euros from 306.6 million last year.
The company said it still expected to end the current year with a positive EBITDA, with further strong growth next year.
Sky Deutschland shares were indicated to open 4 percent higher.
GENEVA, March 7 Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said he could approach GM again regarding a potential merger, adding a rationale for a tie-up still existed even after the U.S. rival decided to sell its European operations to PSA Group.
SHANGHAI, March 7 Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday it will include China's onshore bonds in its emerging markets and regional indexes, marking another victory in Beijing's efforts to woo foreign investors to its bond market to counter capital outflows.