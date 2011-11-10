* Q3 net adds 98,000, above poll avg of 81,600

* Q3 EBITDA loss 18.6 mln euros, better than poll avg

* Confirms 2011 outlook

* Shares gain 0.7 percent (Adds CEO comments, analyst comments, share price)

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 German pay-TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland won more customers than expected and narrowed its losses in the third quarter, nearing its target of about 3 million subscribers.

The company, in which News Corp holds a 49.9 percent stake, said on Thursday that it added 98,000 new customers in the third quarter.

That beat the 81,600 average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts and put the number of subscribers at the end of September at 2.9 million.

Sky Deutschland, formerly known as Premiere, has struggled to find growth in a country where people are reluctant to pay extra for television amid a large choice of free channels.

But under its Chief Executive Brian Sullivan, who took the helm at the German company in April 2010, Sky Deutschland has slowly begun to show some improvement, helped by live premier league soccer, movies, documentaries and pornography.

"We are growing a little faster than we were expecting at this point in time," Sullivan said, affirming that the company aims to add a total 300,000 new subscribers this year.

Sullivan has said Sky Deutschland would break even when its subscriber base grew to between 3 million and 3.2 million but hasn't said when he expects that to happen.

The company said it still expects to post a full-year core loss of between 145 million and 175 million euros.

Sky Deutschland shares were up 0.6 percent at 2.23 euros by 1320 GMT, in line with a 0.9 percent stronger Germany's mid-cap index.

"The business model seems to be taking off," DZ Bank analyst Harald Heider said, who has a "buy" recommendation on Sky Deutschland's stock. "It is still a long way to go for profitability but the company is beginning to build a positive track record."

Sky Deutschland said it sees the positive trends seen so far this year continuing in 2012. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Jon Loades-Carter)