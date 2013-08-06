* German pay-TV provider added 47,900 customers in Q2
* Subscriber adds and earnings better than expected
* Says UEFA soccer season was most successful ever
* Still sees positive EBITDA in full year
* Shares rise 6.4 pct, nearing 5-year highs
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Aug 6 The first ever all-German
Champions League soccer final gave pay-TV operator Sky
Deutschland's subscriber base and earnings an
unexpected lift in the second quarter.
The German broadcaster said on Tuesday it added 47,900
customers between April and June, beating the most optimistic
forecast of 44,000 in a Reuters poll and sending the firm's
shares sharply higher. ; Editing by John
Stonestreet
But Chief Executive Brian Sullivan admitted that rate of
growth, to 3.45 million viewers, would be hard to sustain.
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund met in May at
London's Wembley Stadium in the final of Europe's premier
international club competition, with Bayern winning 2-1.
"With the outstanding performance of German teams throughout
the competition, this year's UEFA Champions League season was
the most successful ever on Sky," the company said in a
statement.
Sky Deutschland's earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 60 percent to 36.8
million euros ($48.7 million), beating average Reuters poll
expectations of 33.4 million euros.
Shares in the company, majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch's
entertainment company 21st Century Fox, rose 6.4
percent to 6.57 euros at 0956 GMT, nearing five-year high
levels.
SUBSCRIPTION SPIKE
CEO Sullivan said there was a spike in new subscriptions of
10,000-15,000 that could be related to the Champions League.
"We don't see it as a continuing effect, although of course
we would hope to see a similar effect next year," he said.
Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 5 percent to 33.74
euros from last year, and Sullivan said he had high hopes of
more customers subscribing to more expensive products such as
high-definition (HD) television and HBO hit-series such as 'Game
of Thrones' and 'Boardwalk Empire'.
The rate of subscription cancellations was 9.7 percent,
which Sullivan expected to rise to 12 percent in 2013 as a
whole, in line with previous years.
Sky Deutschland said it still expected to end the current
year with a positive EBITDA, which it said would continue to
grow strongly in the next year.
Analysts in a Reuters poll expect 2013 EBITDA of 33.4
million euros, with estimates ranging from 18 million euros to
50 million.