BRIEF-Pchomestore to issue new shares for operating funds enrichment
* Says it will issue 5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share for operating funds enrichment
FRANKFURT Jan 21 German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland said its average revenue per user improved last year, helping it narrow its operating loss.
The company also said on Monday it set the subscription price for its recently announce rights issue at 4.46 euros ($5.93) per share, leading it to expect gross proceeds of up to 91 million euros. ($1 = 0.7524 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Says it was imposed fine of T$160,000 by Kaohsiung Government, due to its violation of Labor Standards Act
March 7 Pili International Multimedia Co Ltd : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/P1tPNi Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)