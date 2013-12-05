FRANKFURT Dec 5 German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland said it will buy all of Constantin Sport Holding's TV production company PLAZAMEDIA as well as a 25.1 percent stake in Sport1 GmbH and Constantin Sport Marketing GmbH.

The total purchase price will amount to around 57.5 million euros on a cash and debt free basis, Sky Deutschland, a unit of 21st Century Fox, said in a statement on Thursday.

Sky Deutschland said PLAZAMEDIA is one of the leading producers of sports TV in the German-speaking markets, providing production services for more than 1,000 soccer matches for Sky Deutschland each year.