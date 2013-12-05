FRANKFURT Dec 5 German pay-TV operator Sky
Deutschland said it will buy all of Constantin Sport
Holding's TV production company PLAZAMEDIA as well as
a 25.1 percent stake in Sport1 GmbH and Constantin Sport
Marketing GmbH.
The total purchase price will amount to around 57.5 million
euros on a cash and debt free basis, Sky Deutschland, a unit of
21st Century Fox, said in a statement on Thursday.
Sky Deutschland said PLAZAMEDIA is one of the leading
producers of sports TV in the German-speaking markets, providing
production services for more than 1,000 soccer matches for Sky
Deutschland each year.