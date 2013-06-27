Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT, June 27 Pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland has agreed a deal to make German soccer matches available to Vodafone Internet TV customers in Germany, the companies said on Thursday.
The deal also includes other Sky packages ranging from the UEFA Champions League to its movie packages.
Loss-making Sky Deutschland is shelling out a total of 485.7 million euros ($631.53 million) per season for the rights to show Bundesliga matches via cable, satellite and internet TV.
Germany's Bundesliga matches draw an average television audience of about 18 million people, only about a sixth of the U.S. Super Bowl's viewership but still representing almost a quarter of soccer-crazy Germany's population.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)