BRIEF-Swift Energy Co files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
LAGOS Oct 4 Nigeria's state-owned rescue bank AMCON has selected mid-tier lender Skye Bank, as the successful bidder to buy nationalised lender Mainstreet Bank, AMCON said.
Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) had sought bidders for the sale of its 100 percent stake in Mainstreet Bank, one of three banks nationalised following a $4 billion central bank bailout that saved several Nigerian lenders from near bankruptcy in 2009.
An AMCON statement released on Saturday did not give details of the agreed price of the sale. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Council to clarify status of existing and future legislation
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.