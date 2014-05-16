May 16 Skyepharma Plc :

* Trading performance to date is broadly in line with board's expectations

* Revenue in Q1 of 2014 has benefited from a milestone of 3.0 mln euros

* Further milestone of 2.0 mlne euros (1.7 mln stg at current rates) is payable when Flutiform is launched in Spain, which could be as early as H2 of 2014