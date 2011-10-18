* Flutiform not approved by hoped-for date of Oct 17

* Decision on drug now seen within 90 days

* SkyePharma had hoped to launch inhaled drug this year

* Shares fall 12 percent (Adds analyst reaction, updates shares)

By Ben Hirschler and Paul Sandle

LONDON, Oct 18 British drug delivery specialist SkyePharma said on Tuesday it would take longer than expected to get European approval for its asthma therapy Flutiform, dealing a blow to hopes for a key product.

Shares in the group fell 12 percent in early trade to an eight-week low on the news. They were 8 percent lower at 48 pence by 0759 GMT.

SkyePharma and its partner Mundipharma had hoped for a European green light by Oct. 17. But although it said "almost all" of the member states involved in the drug's review process agreed the product was approvable, a clear consensus was not achieved by this deadline.

The lack of agreement means the product now enters a referral process, designed to reach a consensus, which should be concluded within 90 days.

The failure to win a clear endorsement is a setback for SkyePharma, which had hoped to launch the two-in-one inhaled medicine in Europe before the end of this year.

Analyst Shawn Manning at Singer said the news was "an annoyance" rather than a "solid obstacle" as such delays in the decentralised approval process were not uncommon.

Even if consensus were not achieved, he said, Flutiform should be able to be referred back to the European drugs regulator where a majority decision should be sufficient to gain approval, although it would add a further six to nine months delay.

"We assume that Flutiform will eventually work its way through the somewhat tangled European regulatory process as other products have done," he said.

If approved, the drug would compete with GlaxoSmithKline's market-leading Advair and AstraZeneca's Symbicort, both of which also combine a corticosteroid and a long-acting beta agonist. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Erica Billingham)