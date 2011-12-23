(Adds details)
LONDON Dec 23 British drug delivery
specialist SkyePharma said the European Drugs Agency
would decide on its asthma therapy Flutiform after member states
involved in the approval process failed to reach a unanimous
decision in a final attempt.
The referral will impose a further delay of six to nine
months on the key product, which if approved would compete with
GlaxoSmithKline's Advair and AstraZeneca's
Symbicort.
SkyePharma and its partner Mundipharma had hoped Flutiform
would receive the green light after the summer, but although
"almost all" member states involved in the review process agreed
the product was approvable, it did not achieve a clear
consensus.
A breakthrough was not achieved after a referral process,
SkyePharma said on Friday, and the European regulator would now
deliver a verdict using majority voting.
Chief Executive Axel Muller said: "Although this regulatory
delay is disappointing for SkyePharma and potential patients we
remain confident in the efficacy and safety profile of Flutiform
and will continue to work closely with our partner, Mundipharma,
to seek its approval in Europe as soon as possible."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)