ROME, Aug 16 Italian antitrust authorities have extended an investigation against Rupert Murdoch's Sky Italia over alleged abuse of market position in securing soccer broadcast rights to include the UEFA Champions League.

The antitrust authority said on Tuesday the probe into Champions League rights for the 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons would be added to an investigation opened in November over Sky Italia's acquisition of rights to soccer's World Cup.

The timetable will also be extended until June 2012, potentially creating a problem over Sky Italia's advertising plans as the Champions League season approaches its high point in the early months of the year.

The Antitrust investigation into the lucrative soccer rights sector was based on findings presented in May by Sky Italia rival Mediaset , Italy's largest private broadcaster, which is controlled by Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The clash between Mediaset and Sky Italia, a unit of News Corp , is the latest instalment in a long-running battle over the Italian television market, currently dominated by Mediaset and state broadcaster RAI in the free TV sector.

Sky Italia, which broadcasts by satellite, wants to break into terrestrial broadcasting in Italy, initially offering only free TV services, but it has faced fierce opposition from Mediaset, RAI and smaller private broadcasters.

Last year it acquired the pay-TV rights to broadcast Champions League matches in Italy, while Mediaset acquired free TV rights as well as exclusive rights to broadcast Europa League matches.

Sky Italia said it would cooperate with Antitrust authorities but added that the decision to extend the probe was "totally unjustified".

It said it had acquired the rights through a normal bidding process that respected European Commission rules.

"As was already stressed when the investigation was opened by the Italian antitrust authorities, Sky believes that the offer for the UEFA Champions League was also fully in line with all international practices as well as meeting the strict requirements contained in UEFA's bidding rules," it said.

It noted that "another Italian operator", by which it meant Mediaset, acquired exclusive broadcast rights to Europa League and Champions League matches. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and James Mackenzie; Editing by Will Waterman)