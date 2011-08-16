* Italian authorities probe Champions League rights
* Sky Italia says investigation "totally unjustified"
(Adds reaction from Sky Italia, background)
ROME, Aug 16 Italian antitrust authorities have
extended an investigation against Rupert Murdoch's Sky Italia
over alleged abuse of market position in securing soccer
broadcast rights to include the UEFA Champions League.
The antitrust authority said on Tuesday the probe into
Champions League rights for the 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15
seasons would be added to an investigation opened in November
over Sky Italia's acquisition of rights to soccer's World Cup.
The timetable will also be extended until June 2012,
potentially creating a problem over Sky Italia's advertising
plans as the Champions League season approaches its high point
in the early months of the year.
The Antitrust investigation into the lucrative soccer rights
sector was based on findings presented in May by Sky Italia
rival Mediaset , Italy's largest private broadcaster,
which is controlled by Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
The clash between Mediaset and Sky Italia, a unit of News
Corp , is the latest instalment in a long-running battle
over the Italian television market, currently dominated by
Mediaset and state broadcaster RAI in the free TV sector.
Sky Italia, which broadcasts by satellite, wants to break
into terrestrial broadcasting in Italy, initially offering only
free TV services, but it has faced fierce opposition from
Mediaset, RAI and smaller private broadcasters.
Last year it acquired the pay-TV rights to broadcast
Champions League matches in Italy, while Mediaset acquired free
TV rights as well as exclusive rights to broadcast Europa League
matches.
Sky Italia said it would cooperate with Antitrust
authorities but added that the decision to extend the probe was
"totally unjustified".
It said it had acquired the rights through a normal bidding
process that respected European Commission rules.
"As was already stressed when the investigation was opened
by the Italian antitrust authorities, Sky believes that the
offer for the UEFA Champions League was also fully in line with
all international practices as well as meeting the strict
requirements contained in UEFA's bidding rules," it said.
It noted that "another Italian operator", by which it meant
Mediaset, acquired exclusive broadcast rights to Europa League
and Champions League matches.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and James Mackenzie; Editing by
Will Waterman)