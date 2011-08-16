ROME Aug 16 Italian antitrust authorities have extended an investigation against Rupert Murdoch's Sky Italia over alleged abuse of market position in securing soccer broadcast rights to include the UEFA Champions League.

The antitrust authority said on Tuesday the Champions League probe would be added to an investigation into Sky Italia opened in November over the acquisition of rights to soccer's World Cup.

The investigation was based on findings presented in May by Mediaset , Italy's largest private broadcaster and which is controlled by Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Sky Italia is a satellite broadcasting unit of News Corp . (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Dan Lalor)