ROME Aug 16 Italian antitrust authorities have
extended an investigation against Rupert Murdoch's Sky Italia
over alleged abuse of market position in securing soccer
broadcast rights to include the UEFA Champions League.
The antitrust authority said on Tuesday the Champions League
probe would be added to an investigation into Sky Italia opened
in November over the acquisition of rights to soccer's World
Cup.
The investigation was based on findings presented in May by
Mediaset , Italy's largest private broadcaster and which
is controlled by Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Sky Italia is a satellite broadcasting unit of News Corp
.
