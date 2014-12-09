TOKYO Dec 10 ANA Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that it would consider offering assistance such as code-sharing flights if approached by Skymark Airlines Inc .

The Nikkei business newspaper reported earlier that struggling Skymark, which is negotiating an alliance with Japan Airlines Co Ltd, has decided to also seek assistance from ANA for a three-way arrangement. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)