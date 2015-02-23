TOKYO Feb 23 Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, confirmed on Monday that it offered to help bail out bankrupt airline Skymark Airlines Inc.

ANA said it expressed interest in participating in the reconstruction of the budget airline, which last month filed for protection from creditors with total liabilities of 71.09 billion yen ($597 million). The deadline to submit expressions of interest was Monday for airlines and last Thursday for non-aviation companies.

People with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week that ANA and others including brokerage Daiwa Securities Group , Shinsei Bank, and financial services provider Orix Corp had expressed interest in taking part.

Skymark agreed a 9 billion-yen sponsorship deal with Tokyo-based fund Integral and is now seeking co-sponsors. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)