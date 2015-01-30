* Integral can finance Skymark "for a few months or a year"

* Welcomes ANA cooperation, beyond code-sharing

* Fund wants eventual equity stake in Skymark (Adds details from local media, quotes, context)

By Antoni Slodkowski

TOKYO, Jan 30 Japanese fund Integral Corp can finance the rescue of Skymark Airlines Inc alone, its director said on Friday, in a deal that local media reported could provide the carrier with 10 billion yen ($85 million).

Integral Corp's offer to bail out Japan's biggest budget airline comes as ANA Holdings Inc, the country's biggest carrier, said it was waiting for more information before deciding on whether it would take part in any rescue package.

Skymark this week sought protection from creditors, blaming a weak yen and a dispute with jet maker Airbus Group for its financial woes. Its liabilities stood at 71.09 billion yen as of its filing with the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday.

Nobuo Sayama, the co-founder and director of private-equity fund Integral, said the fund was willing to lend money to the airline and was seeking an eventual equity stake in the company.

He declined, however, to comment on local media reports that said Integral is considering around 10 billion yen ($84.84 million) in financing to help the airline restructure.

Integral has invested in small- and medium-sized companies, according to its website. Sayama is a veteran Tokyo banker with experience in major M&A deals.

Asked about possible financial involvement by ANA in any rescue package for Skymark, Sayama told Reuters: "We will prepare so that we don't have to ask for money from elsewhere for a few months or a year."

He said he would welcome ANA's cooperation in code-sharing or other operational aspects of running Skymark.

ANA and Skymark began code-sharing talks around late last year and there has been some speculation that the bigger carrier could participate in a financial rescue.

Skymark has also held code-sharing talks with Japan Airlines Co Ltd. JAL said on Friday that it was not considering financing for Skymark. ($1 = 117.5900 yen) (Additional reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Miral Fahmy)