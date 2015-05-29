TOKYO May 29 Japan's failed budget carrier Skymark Airlines Inc submitted a restructuring plan for court approval on Friday despite opposition from the two main creditors owed about two-thirds of its roughly 300 billion yen ($2.42 billion) debt.

Skymark plans to enter discussions with creditors to seek to convince them to accept the restructuring plan, a lawyer for the airline told reporters at a news conference in the capital on Friday. The plan, submitted to Tokyo District Court, calls for major creditors to forgive 95 percent of Skymark's debt.

The two biggest creditors, European jet maker Airbus Group and aircraft leasing company Intrepid Aviation Ltd , have both threatened to block Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings, from buying a 16.5 percent stake in Skymark, a feature of the restructuring plan. ($1 = 123.7600 yen)

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)