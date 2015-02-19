TOKYO Feb 19 Japan's travel agency H.I.S. offered to take part in any bailout for budget airline Skymark Airlines, a company representative told Reuters on Thursday.

Skymark last month filed for protection from creditors with total liabilities of 71.09 billion yen ($598.85 million), blaming a weak yen and a dispute with Airbus Group NV for its financial straits. ($1 = 118.7100 yen) (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Miral Fahmy)