TOKYO Aug 5 ANA Holdings Inc won the backing of creditors to lead a turnaround of bankrupt Japanese discount carrier Skymark Airlines Inc, defeating a rival plan that proposed Delta Air Lines as its sponsor, a participant at the creditor meeting said.

ANA's chance of winning the sponsorship role increased after Airbus Group, Skymark's second-biggest creditor with 28.9 percent of its debt, had decided to back it, sources told Reuters earlier on Wednesday.

The plan for Delta to act as sponsor had been put forward by U.S. leasing firm Intrepid Aviation, which has 38.1 percent of Skymark's debt. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)