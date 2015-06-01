BRIEF-Galapagos doses first psoriatic arthritis patient with filgotinib
* Galapagos NV - Galapagos doses first psoriatic arthritis patient with filgotinib
TOKYO, June 1 ANA Holdings Inc is not considering withdrawing as a sponsor for Skymark Airlines Inc , its president said on Monday, after aircraft leasing firm Intrepid Aviation Ltd filed a rival restructuring plan for the failed Japanese budget carrier.
"We are not aware of the contents of Intrepid's plan, but there have been reports of its opposition and the plan that was submitted on Friday has us as a sponsor and we will do what we can to help Skymark's revival," ANA President Shinya Katanozaka said at a press briefing. (Reporting by Tim Kelly)
* Galapagos NV - Galapagos doses first psoriatic arthritis patient with filgotinib
April 5 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp said on Wednesday it was exploring strategic alternatives for its yieldco joint venture with First Solar .
* Ring Energy Inc - Q1 2017 net production approximately 266,000 boes versus 225,500 boes for same quarter in 2016