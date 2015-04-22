* ANA to take up to 19.9 pct stake, Integral to hold 50.1 pct

* Aiming to relist Skymark shares within 5 years

* ANA, Integral, others to invest total 18 bln yen in Skymark (Adds details of the deal)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, April 22 ANA Holdings Inc has agreed to acquire a stake of up to 19.9 percent in bankrupt budget carrier Skymark Airlines Inc, gaining access to highly coveted landing slots and strengthening its lead over rival Japan Airlines Co.

Under the deal, Japanese private equity firm Integral Corp, which has provided funds to keep Skymark in business since its bankruptcy in January, will hold just over 50 percent.

Skymark will receive a combined 18 billion yen ($150 million) equity investment from ANA, Integral and others, the companies said in a statement, adding that they will aim for Skymark shares to be relisted within five years.

ANA, along with its affiliates and partners, already controls more than half of the 486 landing slots at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the country's main domestic hub and the world's fourth-busiest airport. Access to Skymark's 36 slots will give it a clear lead at the airport over JAL, which has about 180.

The agreement also means Japan no longer will have a major independent low-cost carrier, bolstering the ANA-JAL duopoly that has dominated domestic air travel for decades.

ANA's stake has been kept at less than 20 percent so that it will not be forced by Japanese regulators to surrender some of its landing rights at Haneda airport, sources have said.

An ambitious expansion programme, including plans to fly Airbus A380 superjumbos on overseas routes, stretched Skymark's finances, leaving it vulnerable to competition. Unable to keep up with payments for the A380s, Skymark opted for bankruptcy after Airbus scrapped the sale and demanded a $710 million cancellation fee.

The Skymark deal is Integral's most high-profile to date. Led by veteran Tokyo M&A banker Nobuo Sayama, Integral has mainly invested in small and medium-sized companies. ($1 = 119.59 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Maki Shiraki; Additional reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)