AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
WELLINGTON Feb 16 Sky Network Television said that if it gets regulatory clearance to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit it will not hold off on the deal to give rival Spark NZ time to challenge the regulator's decision in court, as requested.
Sky, in a statement to the stock exchange on Thursday, said a number of parties including Spark and Trustpower had sent it a letter asking it to hold off on the transaction if the Commerce Commission ruled in its favour so that they could initiate court proceedings.
The Commerce Commission is due to rule on the proposed NZ$1.3 billion ($938 million) takeover on Feb. 23 and has previously cited concern the deal would dampen competition from rival broadband and mobile providers. ($1 = 1.3866 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Susan Fenton)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
LONDON, June 16 The manufacturer of the panels used to clad the London tower block where at least 30 people died in a fire this week advised customers against using its polyethylene-cored tiles -- the ones reportedly used at Grenfell Tower -- in high rise buildings.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.