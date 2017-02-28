AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
WELLINGTON, March 1 Sky Network Television will not yet cancel its agreement to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit after the country's competition regulator rejected the proposal, the firms said in a stock exchange statement.
The sale and purchase agreement allowed either company to cancel the deal if it had not been completed by Feb. 28, but both firms said in a statement from Sky they were not planning to terminate the contract.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Andrew Roche)
LONDON, June 16 The manufacturer of the panels used to clad the London tower block where at least 30 people died in a fire this week advised customers against using its polyethylene-cored tiles -- the ones reportedly used at Grenfell Tower -- in high rise buildings.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.