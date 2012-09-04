BRIEF-Apax Europe looks to sell stake in Sweden's Capio AB
* Carnegie Investment Bank says Apax Europe announces its intention to explore opportunity to sell up to 15,176,793 ordinary shares in Capio AB
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged China-based China Sky One Medical Inc with securities fraud and said the company recorded fake sales of a weight loss product.
The SEC also charged the company's chief executive and said China Sky One inflated revenues in its financial statements by millions of dollars.
* Stada says to review offer but continue talks with other suitors (Adds Stada quote, background)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)