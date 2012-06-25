* Plant will capture 225,000 tonnes/year profitably-CEO
* Products to include hydrochloric acid, baking soda
* Plant will take 15 pct of nearby cement plant's emissions
June 25 U.S. carbon capture firm Skyonic has
signed up BP Plc and ConocoPhillips as investors
to back construction of a commercial plant in Texas that will
turn carbon dioxide into chemicals for sale or into solids for
placement in landfills.
While funding from the two oil companies may only be in the
millions of dollars, it supports a novel method of capturing
carbon and turning a profit at the same time, Joe Jones,
Skyonic's founder and chief executive, said in Reuters telephone
interview from London on Monday.
The patented process, which received Department of Energy
grants a few years ago, would be deployed at a plant near
Capitol Aggregates Inc in San Antonio, Texas, to offset 225,000
tonnes of CO2 every year once it starts up in 2014, he said.
That compares with the 1 million tonnes capacity of an Air
Products & Chemicals Inc project at a Valero
refinery in Texas, due to start next year. CO2 captured at that
$431 million project will be blasted into a depleted field
underground to help Denbury Resources extract more oil.
Early investors in his Austin, Texas-based company include
Silicon Valley billionaire Carl Berg and Zachary Corp, owner of
the Capital Aggregates cement plant.
Jones said Skyonic's CO2 piped from Capitol's cement plant
will mix with other chemicals to form hydrochloric acid and
baking soda that can then be sold. Otherwise, it can be turned
into solid minerals for disposal.
The latest investments ensure Skyonic can make the jump to
commercialization, since the sums would not add up if it built a
series of, say, $1 million plants instead, he said.
"We've had to make a leap to a $126 million plant to outrun
our overheads, and make a profit, and plan to operate the plant
for the next 20 years," Jones said.
Jones, a trained chemical engineer who had worked in
semiconductors, said the idea came from the extreme scrubbing
done in the chip business with "really deadly things" like nerve
gas, in which the properties of CO2 are used to capture them.
The plant would take 15 percent of Capitol's CO2 emissions
and process about 94 percent of that. By producing solids, the
technology gets around concerns about leakage associated with
other carbon storage systems, he said.
Other investors in the $9 million of Series C financing - a
round that Skyonics said would ultimately add up to at least $35
million based on what has been committed - are Northwater
Capital Management and PVS Chemicals.
"It's because we're coming to market right now that we're
able to get these people on the same ticket," Jones said, adding
that PVS had committed to buy all the acid made at the plant.
The technology, known as SkyMine, is targeted at industrial
plants, while Jones is also designing a separate offering for
power plants producing 300 megawatts or more, called SkyCycle.
