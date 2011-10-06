LONDON Oct 6 Microsoft (MSFT.O) is set to win
EU approval for its planned $8.5 billion (5.9 billion euro)
acquisition of online telephone service Skype, the Financial
Times reported on Thursday.
The newspaper said Joaquin Almunia, the EU competition
commissioner, is to give the green light to the proposed deal
despite complaints from would-be rivals to block any
anti-competitive bundling of Microsoft's Windows software with
the Internet phone service. [ID:nL5E7KQ3RJ]
The EU is set to clear the takeover without any remedies
and without any in-depth, second phase investigation, according
to the FT.
Microsoft's $8.5 billion acquisition of Skype, its
biggest-ever, would enable the U.S. software company's new
Windows Phones to compete directly with Google (GOOG.O) and
Apple (AAPL.O) smartphones which already feature video chat.
The deal was approved by U.S. antitrust regulators in June.
EU approval was one of the remaining regulatory hurdles in the
way of finalising the deal.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gary Hill)