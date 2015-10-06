Oct 6 Scottish Equity Partners (SEP), one of the
early investors in online flight comparison service Skyscanner,
has appointed Goldman Sachs to sell 10 percent of the company at
a price that may value the startup at 1 billion pounds ($1.52
billion), the Telegraph reported.
With bids due this week, it is likely that SEP would sell
its stake to a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund rather than
another private equity investor, the Telegraph said, citing a
person familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1KYudGJ)
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
Bidders could include Baillie Gifford, the pension fund
manager which recently invested in food-delivery startup
HelloFresh, along with Singapore's Temasek Holdings and Japan's
Softbank Group Corp, the Telegraph reported.
Temasek Holdings declined to comment.
SEP, Baillie Gifford and Softbank could not be reached for
comment outside regular business hours.
Skyscanner makes money through advertising and by charging
airlines fees for booking referrals.
($1 = 0.6567 pounds)
