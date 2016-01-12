Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 12 Travel search engine Skyscanner said Malaysia's sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional, Yahoo Japan Corp and three other companies would jointly invest about 128 million pounds ($185.9 million) in the company.
Fund manager Artemis, investment groups Baillie Gifford and Vitruvian Partners were the other investors, Skyscanner said in a statement on Tuesday.
The fundraising values Edinburgh-based Skyscanner at $1.6 billion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The funds raised include both primary and secondary proceeds, Skyscanner said, though it did not disclose how much stake the investors have acquired.
A media report in October had said Scottish Equity Partners, one of the early investors in Skyscanner, was looking to sell a 10 percent stake. ($1 = 0.6884 pounds) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Anand Basu)
