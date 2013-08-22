WELLINGTON Aug 23 New Zealand's dominant pay television operator Sky Network Ltd posted a 11 percent rise in full year profit on a slight growth in revenue, the broadcaster said on Friday.

The company, which has a near monopoly in pay television services and is present in about half of all households, said net profit for the 12 months to June 30 was NZ$137.2 million ($107.4 million) compared with NZ$123.7 million a year ago.

Analysts expected a profit of around NZ$129 million.

The company added nearly 9,000 new subscribers, with revenue from added value services helping to boost revenue by 5 percent.

Sky, a top-10 stock, declared a dividend of 12 cents a share compared with last year's 11 cents a share.

It offers around 100 TV and radio channels, and also operates free-to-air channel Prime Television, in competition to TVNZ's two channels, and the privately owned TV3 and Channel Four stations.

($1=NZ$1.2770) (Gyles.Beckford@thomsonreuters.com; +64 4 802 7977; Reuters Messaging: gyles.beckford.reuters.com@reuters.net)