Gap's quarterly profit rises 2.8 pct
Feb 23 Apparel chain Gap Inc reported a 2.8 percent rise in profit for the all-important holiday quarter, helped by higher demand for its Gap and Old Navy brands.
WELLINGTON Jul 25 A launch of a new television service owned by New Zealand's dominant pay television operator Sky Television Ltd and the state-owned Television NZ has been delayed for technical reasons, the partners said on Wednesday.
Igloo, which plans to offer a mix of free-to-air and pay content, said it would not make its mid-year launch date, but did not specify a start date, after feedback following trials.
"Our customer trial group has provided us with valuable insights around a few small changes we need to make," said Chaz Savage, General Manager of Igloo, adding the service was 95 percent ready.
The service, which has a new set top box and software, will offer 11 channels, films, television series, and pay per view sport.
Shares in Sky TV closed up a cent at NZ$4.98.
(Gyles Beckford)
Feb 23 Apparel chain Gap Inc reported a 2.8 percent rise in profit for the all-important holiday quarter, helped by higher demand for its Gap and Old Navy brands.
Feb 23 Nordstrom Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly sales as the apparel retailer's off-price stores attracted more customers, sending its shares up 3.6 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
Feb 23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, the corporate hardware and enterprise software business of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 10.4 percent fall in revenue, largely due to sluggish demand for its servers and storage equipment.