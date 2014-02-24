WELLINGTON Feb 24 Sky Network Television Ltd

* Registers prospectus for bond offer of up to NZ$100 million ($82.76 million)

* Bonds will be unsecured unsubordinated fixed rate

* Rate to be set following a book build on Feb 28

* Joint Lead Managers: ANZ Bank, Bank of New Zealand, Westpac