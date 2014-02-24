BRIEF-Leed says subscription results of second series convertible bonds
* Says all of its second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on March 16
WELLINGTON Feb 24 Sky Network Television Ltd
* Registers prospectus for bond offer of up to NZ$100 million ($82.76 million)
* Bonds will be unsecured unsubordinated fixed rate
* Rate to be set following a book build on Feb 28
* Joint Lead Managers: ANZ Bank, Bank of New Zealand, Westpac Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.2084 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)
* Says all of its second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on March 16
FRANKFURT, March 16 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
ZURICH, March 16 Hedge fund investor Rainer-Marc Frey has built a 7.5 percent stake in Swiss derivatives specialist Leonteq, the company said on Thursday.