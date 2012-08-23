WELLINGTON Aug 24 New Zealand's dominant pay
television operator Sky Network Ltd posted a 2 percent
rise in full year profit due to a slight growth in revenue, the
broadcaster said on Friday, adding that it expected a flat
performance in the coming year.
The company, which has a near monopoly in pay television
services, said net profit for the 12 months to June 30 was
NZ$122.8 million ($100.6 million) compared with NZ$120.3 million
a year ago.
In February, Sky said it expected earnings at the lower end
of its range of between NZ$120 million to NZ$125 million.
Analysts expected a profit of around NZ$123 million.
It said it expected net profit of NZ$120 million-NZ$125
million, below current market forecasts.
Sky, a top-10 stock, declared a dividend of 11 cents a share
compared with last year's 10.5 cents a share.
Shares in Sky TV, 44 percent owned by Rupert Murdoch's News
Corporation, closed on Thursday at NZ$5.25. The stock
has fallen around 1 percent so far this year, compared with an
11 percent gain for the benchmark NZX-50 index.
It said total revenue was up 5 percent as earnings per
customer from its higher value services grew.
Sky, which is present in around half of all households, said
the churn rate -- a measure of disconnections -- little changed
from the previous year at 14.2 percent.
The start of a new budget pay television service, Igloo,
which Sky is involved in with state-owned Television New Zealand
(TVNZ), has been delayed because of technical hitches.
Sky offers around 100 TV and radio channels, and also
operates free-to-air channel Prime Television.
It competes against TVNZ's two channels, and the privately
owned TV3 and Channel Four stations, all of whom co-operate in
providing a rival free-to-air digital platform.
It said its subscriber base grew 2 percent to 846,931, and
it was present in 49 percent of New Zealand households.
($1=NZ$1.22)
