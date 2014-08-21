WELLINGTON Aug 22 New Zealand's dominant pay
television operator Sky Network Ltd posted a 21 percent
rise in full-year profit due to a rise in revenue from more
subscribers and a drop in expenses, the broadcaster said on
Friday.
The company, which has a near monopoly in pay television
services and is present in about half of New Zealand households,
said net profit for the year to June 30 was a better than
expected $NZ165.8 million ($139.32 million) from NZ$137.2
million a year ago.
Analysts on average forecast a net profit of NZ$160 million.
Sky, declared a dividend of 15 cents per share from 12 cents
last year.
The company offers more than 100 TV and radio channels, and
also operates free-to-air channel Prime Television, in
competition to state-owned TVNZ's two channels, and the
privately owned TV3 and Channel Four stations.
The churn rate, a measure of disconnections, fell to 13.3
percent from 14.4 percent.
(1 US dollar = 1.1901 New Zealand dollar)
(Gyles Beckford)