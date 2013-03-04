BRIEF-BBC, ITV launch BritBox video streaming service in U.S.
* BBC Worldwide and ITV launch BritBox, a new subscription video-on-demand streaming service with a collection of British programming, in the U.S.
WELLINGTON, March 5 Shares in New Zealand's dominant pay television operator, Sky Network Television Ltd , fell sharply on Tuesday after News Corp completed the sale of its 44 percent stake.
Sky TV, which had been on a trading halt while the sale was completed, initially fell 5.4 percent in early trade. It extended the drop to be down 32 cents or 6.2 percent to NZ$4.85, the lowest for the year.
Earlier Sky said it had been informed that News had sold the shares to a range of institutional investors.
Sky offers about 100 television and radio channels and also operates free-to-air channel Prime Television. It also has a joint venture service with the state owned Television New Zealand, Igloo, with a mix of free-to-air and pay content.
($1=NZ$1.21)
(Gyles Beckford)
* BBC Worldwide and ITV launch BritBox, a new subscription video-on-demand streaming service with a collection of British programming, in the U.S.
DAR ES SALAAM, March 7 The Tanzanian unit of telecoms firm Vodacom will start a more than month-long initial public offering (IPO) on March 9 and expects its shares to start trading in mid-May, the firm said on Tuesday.
* New York Times Co - chairman Arthur Sulzberger jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - sec filing