WELLINGTON Aug 26 New Zealand pay television company Sky Network TV Ltd reported a 17 percent rise in profit on Friday, driven by high value services, and rewarded shareholders with a special dividend.

The top-10 company, which has a near monopoly in pay television services in New Zealand, said net profit after tax for the year ended June 30 was NZ$120.3 million ($99.4 million) compared with NZ$103 million a year ago.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had a forecast for a net profit of around NZ$122 million, while the company in February reaffirmed a forecast of around NZ$121 million.

Sky declared a dividend of 10.5 from last year's 7 cents per share, but also declared a special dividend of 25 cents a share.

Shares in Sky, around 44 percent controlled by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. , closed on Thursday at NZ$5.75. It has gained more than 9 percent so far this year, compared with a flat performance in the benchmark NZX-50 index .

The company said revenue was up 7.4 percent on growth in high value services, such as high definition broadcasts, with the average revenue per user rising 5.6 percent.

Sky said it had 829,421 subscribers, up 3.4 percent, with the churn rate, a measure of disconnections, little changed at 14 percent.

Sky, which is in nearly half of New Zealand homes, offers around 100 TV and radio channels, from news, sports and movie channels through to the Cartoon Network and Playboy Channel. It also owns free-to-air channel Prime Television.

It competes against state-owned Television New Zealand's (TVNZ) two channels, and the privately owned TV3 and C4 networks, all of whom combined to broadcast on a free-to-air digital platform. ($1=NZ$1.21) (Gyles Beckford)