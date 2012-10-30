UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LONDON Oct 30 Skywest Airlines Ltd : * L - scheme to be put to shareholders involving a proposal by virgin
Australia to acquire Skywest * Virgin Australia, will offer Skywest shareholders AUD $0.225 cash and 0.530
vah shares per sxr share
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders